Rangers have paid tribute to legendary striker Ralph Brand, who has died aged 89.

The former Scotland international scored 222 goals in 347 appearances during his illustrious spell at Ibrox between 1954 and 1965.

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Brand, who earned eight international caps and scored eight goals, helped Rangers win four league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

He later represented Manchester City, Sunderland, Raith Rovers and Hamilton Academical before retiring.

In a statement, Rangers hailed Brand’s immense contribution, describing the Hall of Fame inductee as one of the club’s greatest players whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

“The Rangers family is today mourning the loss of Hall of Fame forward, Ralph Brand, at the age of 89.

“Mr. Brand will forever be remembered as one of the most prolific scorers in Rangers history, contributing a remarkable 222 goals in 347 appearances for the club.

“A penalty box forward who would scarcely look out of place in the modern game, Brand’s strike partnership with Jimmy Millar stands alone in Rangers folklore.”