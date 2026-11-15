Aberdeen have confirmed Mario Frick as their new head coach.

Predecessor Stephen Robinson was dismissed on November 9th, with Aberdeen second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

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Aberdeen have now confirmed the appointment of former Luzern boss Frick, 52, on an undisclosed contract.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Frick spoke of his excitement, saying: “I'm excited to be joining Aberdeen FC. It's a Club with a proud history, passionate supporters and big ambitions.

“Together with the staff, my aim is to create an environment where the players can thrive, develop and perform at their very best, while working towards our goals as a team.”

Frick is the seventh permanent manager since Dave Cormack took control of the club back in November 2019.