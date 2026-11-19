Rangers manager Derek McInnes is confident his key players will remain at Ibrox during the January transfer window.

Ryan Naderi and Olwethu Makhanya have impressed with their recent performances, attracting attention.

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However, McInnes remains reassured following discussions with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and chief executive Jim Gillespie regarding the club's transfer strategy.

“We will be keeping them,” McInnes said of his key players. “We’ve had discussions with Andrew and Jim and obviously if somebody comes way in over the top and makes the club on offer that makes the club blink then you have to obviously consider these sort of things.

“But in the main we’re not looking to move players out, certainly players that have been playing regularly. We want to shut that down really early.

“We don’t want flirting with agents, flirting with clubs, giving them any encouragement. We know and understand that keeping that core of players and having that stability is so important for us.

“I don’t want the January window to be excitable or dramatic, just need it to come and go and hopefully we can just keep doing what we’re doing.”