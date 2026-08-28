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Ramos opens AC Milan account in victory against Venezia

Goncalo Ramos celebrates his goal
Goncalo Ramos celebrates his goalIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

AC Milan have won two out of two in Serie A under Ruben Amorim, as they beat Venezia 2-0 to end a run of four league matches at San Siro without a victory, and denied the promoted side a first point of the season.

Emotional tributes were paid to the late Franco Baresi before kick-off, and though their defensive display honoured their legendary number six, Milan’s attack left something to be desired.

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All eyes were on the assistant referee when Samuel Chukwueze played Goncalo Ramos through on goal, but the anticipated offside flag never came, and only a strong right hand from Filip Stankovic stopped Ramos from giving Milan a 12th-minute lead.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Soon after, John Yeboah sent Akor Adams through as Venezia looked to show their hosts how it was done, but Chukwueze forced Adams wide and made the save comfortable for Mike Maignan.

That chance gave the Winged Lions confidence, and suddenly Milan were struggling to deal with a Ridgeciano Haps cross pinballing around their box which fell kindly to Yeboah, whose strike was thwarted by Strahinja Pavlovic’s vital block.

But Amorim’s side soon regained composure, even if Ramos was denied again by Stankovic when his first-time hit from 10 yards was saved.

Stankovic’s goal was living a charmed life as Ramos and Koni De Winter missed the target with late efforts, before he ensured the sides went in level at half time by denying Chukwueze following a promising move.

Momentum graph
Momentum graphFlashscore

Venezia didn’t win a single away match when they were relegated from Serie A two seasons ago, and when Antoine Hainaut flashed a strike across the face of goal, the wait looked set to continue, though they were given a reprieve when Yunus Musah could only hit the crossbar from four yards out after the visitors struggled to deal with a Luka Modric free-kick.

Giovanni Stroppa’s side continued to press, and as the final quarter approached, Adams found shooting space inside the area, but this time Mario Gila was on hand to perform blocking duties.

That defensive intervention proved to be key, as two minutes later Milan broke the deadlock. Alexis Saelemaekers got free down the left wing before cutting inside and threading the ball through to Ramos, whose low strike arrowed into the bottom corner.

The goal eased the pressure on the Rossoneri, who controlled the tempo for the final 20 minutes before adding a second when Ardon Jashari was played in behind, and though Stankovic saved his shot, it rebounded back off the backtracking Redouane Halhal and in for an own goal.

AC Milan's Ardon Jashari celebrates their second goal an own goal scored by Venezia's Redouane Halhal
AC Milan's Ardon Jashari celebrates their second goal an own goal scored by Venezia's Redouane HalhalREUTERS / Daniele Mascolo

That ensured Milan won this H2H by two or more goals for the sixth time in a row, while Venezia are now winless in 27 top-flight away matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan)

See all the stats from the match here

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Serie AAC MilanVenezia

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