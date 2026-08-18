Quality and ambition: Fiorentina want to bounce back after a devastating year

Following an impressive transfer campaign, the Tuscan team seem ready to make up for last season’s poor performance.

With an ambitious coach like Fabio Grosso and a striker eager for redemption like Moise Kean, a breakthrough is possible.

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The sound is loud, like an airplane repaired after a period when it couldn’t climb high enough to see the world from above. In fact, the noise around the new Fiorentina is a real roar, bursting into the air during a summer preseason aimed at sweeping away the bad feelings from the 2025/26 season. After fighting to avoid relegation, the Viola decided to start over with an experienced and international executive like Fabio Paratici. But that’s not all.

His namesake Fabio Grosso is a coach who loves to give his team a virtuous identity. Not just possession taken to the extreme, but a more practical use of various elements. Always, however, with beauty achieved through quick ball movement. With him on the bench, the message is clear: the Viola want to lift their heads and do it in the most entertaining and enjoyable way possible.

Creativity and explosiveness

Arthur Atta and Franco Mastantuono are two artists. They represent two schools: the French one with Maghrebi roots and the Argentine one, both with a similar spirit, open to expressing all their flair. Both arrived at the Artemio Franchi by the express decision of management, who chose to spend 40 million on the Frenchman and give an opportunity to the 18-year-old who at Real Madrid risked getting burned by the ever-blazing fire at the Santiago Bernabéu.

If last year Grosso found in Laurienté and Berardi the two inverted wingers needed to weave a web of quick passes from the flanks to the center of the box, now with the Frenchman and the Argentine he can raise the level even further. The talent of these two new signings is undeniable, as seen in the first glimpses of summer football, and the one who stands to benefit most is a striker who, more than ever this year, can prove to be a devastating attacking force.

The recent ratings of Moise Kean Flashscore

At 26, Moise Kean is being called upon to step up like never before in his career. His physical power is well known, as is his ability to act as both a playmaker and a finisher. With Atta, Mastantuono, and possibly Gudmundsson—another player expected to give his best—this could truly be his season. All this with a Mateo Pellegrino ready to come on at any moment to add consistency and effectiveness in aerial play.

Stamina and quality

A 4x4 midfielder like Oulai, who surprised everyone at the World Cup with his versatility, has brought even more grit to a midfield that was already high in quality before his arrival. Mandragora is a reliable asset, while Fagioli may truly be entering the season of his breakthrough as a playmaker who can create something out of nothing. The Ivorian midfielder will allow Grosso to have an excellent shield in front of the defense, with his 20 years of age highlighting his dynamism.

The arrivals of a right-back like Joao Mario, a defender like Dragusin, and a box-to-box midfielder like Brescianini add variety to Grosso’s squad, allowing him to approach the new season with confidence. Not playing in European competitions could be a huge advantage in the league, where the goal is to finish among the top six.

The Viola are ready to fly, this time for real. And the roar of their engine is echoing throughout Italy. Their first attempt at takeoff will come in the league opener away to Roma, one of the most solid teams in the league. A tough and demanding test for a club that has been longing for recognition for far too long.