Tottenham Hotspur confirm goalkeeper Vicario's Juventus loan

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has joined Juventus on an initial loan.

The deal includes an option to buy for £8.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

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The Italian goalkeeper joined Spurs in 2023, and has made 117 appearances including 29 clean sheets.

The 29-year-old was key to a Tottenham side that lifted the 2024/25 Europa League trophy as they beat Manchester United in the final.

But following a string of shakey performances towards the end of last season, Vicario lost his place to Antonin Kinsky in the starting lineup as Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League.

Spurs boss De Zerbi has made it clear that Kinsky will be the starting goalkeeper going forward, and Vicario will now look to gain his confidence back in Italy's Serie A for the Old Lady.