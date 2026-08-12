Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Roma confirm signing of Argentina full-back Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid

Nahuel Molina ahead of World Cup semi-final
Nahuel Molina ahead of World Cup semi-finalMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / Brett Davis

AS Roma completed the signing of Argentina's 2022 World Cup winning right-back Nahuel Molina from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who also featured in last month's World Cup final when Argentina lost their crown to Spain, cost Roma a reported 17 million euros ($20 million).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 65-times capped defender has also won two Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024 and made 249 appearances and scored 19 goals in all competitions in Europe while playing for Udinese and Atletico Madrid, Roma said.

Molina could make his debut when Roma, who are back in the Champions League after a seven year hiatus, play Fiorentina in their Serie A opener on August 24.

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaAtl. MadridNahuel MolinaUdineseFiorentina

Related Articles

Everything you need to know ahead of the 26/27 Champions League: Draws, dates & more

Roma launch ambitious bid for Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina confirm Franco Mastantuono loan move from Real Madrid