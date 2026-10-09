PSV resume Eredivisie campaign with win over wasteful Heerenveen

Reigning Eredivisie champions have kicked off the Eredivisie after a long three-week break with a win, beating Heerenveen 2-0 in Eindhoven.

PSV were looking to bounce back from a rough defeat away at FC Twente before the international break, wasting a 2-1 lead in the final 15 minutes to drop from first to third behind AZ and Feyenoord.

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Against Heerenveen, PSV hoped to get back to firing on all cylinders in a retro kit inspired by Coen Dillen, the former PSV striker who set the Eredivisie record for most goals in a single season (43) 70 years ago.

Instead, the reigning champions were lucky not to go down when Vasilis Zagaritis couldn't beat Matej Kovar and Maxence Rivera wasted two big chances, including a one-on-one with Kovar that saw the Frenchman roll the ball wide of the post.

Instead, PSV profited from the lifeline given to them by the Frisian visitors, with Guus Til heading a slightly deflected cross from Esmir Bajraktarevic into an empty net.

PSV controlled the final 15 minutes of the first half, but got off well again when Heerenveen failed to do anything with the chances handed to them by the hosts - Nolhan Courtens couldn't convert after a quick counter as Kovar rushed out of his box, with Dylan Vente quick to also forgo a second go.

Heerenveen hoped to go up against ten men when Sam Kersten was seemingly brought down by a storming Kovar, but referee Joey Kooij denied the Czech stopper any wrongdoing.

Chances dried up on either side until PSV found a lucky break midway through the second half, with the unlucky Marcus Linday deflecting a header from Filip Kostic into his own goal.

It was a routine night's work for PSV, who restarted the Eredivisie season with a home win. Up next for the champions is a European away trip to RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, October 13th.

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