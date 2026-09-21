PSV’s Bro Hansen emerges as unpolished generational talent

A few weeks after joining Dutch champions PSV, 17-year-old Danish striker Mikkel Bro Hansen is settling in at his new club, and there's reason to believe that big things could be on the horizon.

Europe's biggest clubs have been keeping a close eye on Bro Hansen since he burst onto the scene at Bodo/Glimt in 2025, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus all being linked with him at times.

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The Norwegian club wanted to keep him and rejected an offer from Newcastle in January, but he ultimately left to join PSV at the end of this summer's transfer window, with the Dutch champions paying around €3 million for his services.

It's a big fee for the club to spend on someone who doesn't have a huge amount of senior football to his name and is initially only playing for their under-21s, but a closer look at what he's done in his short career to date makes it clear why they did so.

Breaking records at Bodo

In January of 2025, Bro Hansen chose to leave Aarhus for then-reigning Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt after the Danish club refused to offer the wages demanded by his camp, and Bodo offered what was seen as a better development plan.

His senior debut came two months later, and it couldn't have got any better, with the striker scoring three goals in the first half of a cup game against Innstrandens and becoming the youngest hat-trick hero in the competition's history.

At the age of 16, he had also become the youngest player to ever play a competitive match for his new club, and began to get chances in the league after bagging another hat-trick in the next round of the cup.

The records kept tumbling that summer, with him winning and scoring a penalty against Kristiansund to become Bodo's youngest-ever league goalscorer, shortly after coming off the bench in a Champions League qualifier with Sturm Graz and thus becoming the youngest Dane to ever play in the competition.

Partly due to fitness issues, Bro Hansen was given fewer opportunities in the first team after that, but still left the club with a respectable record of eight goals in 15 games.

Dazzling for Denmark

Bro Hansen boasts an even better record in international football, with him being near-unstoppable for Denmark's youth teams.

He got seven goals in friendlies for Denmark's youth teams before becoming one of the stars of the U17 Euros in 2026.

Bro Hansen's stats across U17 Euro 2026 qualifying and the final tournament Flashscore

It became clear in qualifying for the tournament that he was the star man of his nation's under-17s side, with him scoring three against Andorra, one against Kazakhstan and one against Austria.

He then scored just 20 minutes into the final tournament, against Montenegro, and put Denmark 1-0 up in the final group-stage game against Italy.

Expert's view: 'Elite-level prospect'

Flashscore have an in-house expert on Bro Hansen, Danish writer Svend Bertil Frandsen, who's from the same hometown of Aarhus and vividly remembers the striker coming through the local club's academy.

"Mikkel Bro Hansen was rated as an exceptional, elite-level prospect during his time coming through the AGF Aarhus academy," he says.

"He displayed such advanced ability that he was already playing for their U19 team as a 14-year-old. Recognised widely as one of Europe's top young strikers of his generation, Aarhus considered him a massive offensive talent and a potential multi-million-dollar asset."

He's shown that enormous potential several times since, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing by any means.

"Despite the massive hype calling him one of Europe's top striker prospects, Mikkel found it incredibly difficult to break into the senior starting lineup at Bodo/Glimt consistently. He sustained a knee injury, which kept him out for four months and also had ankle problems.

"The big question is really if he can handle the extensive hype around him at such a young age."

That being said, the fact that he ended up signing for PSV rather than a top club in one of Europe's top five leagues could give him the time and space he needs to live up to his potential.

"As a Danish striker signing for a big European club, his situation is reminiscent of Niklas Bendtner, but of course Eindhoven does not have the same temptations as London," Frandsen adds.

"Historically, the Netherlands has been a great breeding ground for Danish talents. Also don’t forget that PSV had three Danes on the pitch (Soren Lerby, Ivan Nielsen and Jan Heintze) when they won the 1988 European Cup (now known as the Champions League)."

The Dutch club's under-21s side, Jong PSV, is an ideal place for Bro Hansen to develop, given that they play at the decent level of the Netherlands' second tier, and he's already played two matches for them rather than being initially put with the under-19s team.

If he can impress in the Eerste Divisie, it won't be long before he's given a chance in the senior side, especially given it looks likely that current first-choice striker Ricardo Pepi will leave at the end of the season, if not in January.

Such is his talent and the seemingly perfect environment he's now in, it doesn't seem completely out of the question that he could be making his mark on the biggest stage of all two years from now.

"Denmark has for a lot of years had a shortage of qualified strikers, so if he does get an impressive start at PSV, you might see him included in the Danish squad for the qualification matches for EURO 2028," Frandsen concludes.

"Coach Brian Riemer isn’t afraid to include youngsters in important fixtures, and that could be Mikkel’s chance."