Veteran Ivan Perisic proving he can still make impact after impressing against Spain

Thirty-seven-year-old Croatian Ivan Perisic, currently at PSV, played a full match against the world champions, who prevailed only after his sending-off. Determined as ever, he wants to lead the red-and-whites to another league title.

The generational clash with Lamine Yamal, who is young enough to be his son, did not intimidate an old warrior like Perisic in the slightest. Until the veteran was sent off following a controversial decision, Croatia held their own against Spain. The Split-born winger was inspired by playing in his home city. He made his mark with the opening goal and also had a golden chance to double the lead, which he squandered.

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His contribution was outstanding until 15 minutes from the end, with his usual commitment to covering every inch of the left flank. He provided not only the opening goal but also constant defensive cover. He was up against a 19-year-old Ballon d'Or favourite enjoying an extraordinary spell of form.

Evergreen but still human, Perisic picked up a second booking that ended his game but did not take away from a true leader's performance.

Perisic's latest ratings Flashscore

Worker and goalscorer

Above all, his remarkable story in the Balkan national team shirt remains untouched. He is now a legend, second only to Luka Modric. Since his debut in 2011, he has made 161 appearances and scored 40 goals, along with 40 assists. He has established himself as a key figure in decisive moments and has become Croatia's second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Davor Suker.

And he is not looking back. He continues to make his mark and cement his status as one of the leading figures of Croatia's golden era. It should be remembered that he played a decisive role in the historic second-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he also scored in the final against France. He then helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and reach the UEFA Nations League final in 2023.

We are talking, then, about a tireless worker who combines his selfless spirit with the technical quality that has accompanied him throughout a career in which he has worn the shirts of Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Hajduk Split, and now PSV.

Euro 2028 on the horizon?

In his last three Nations League matches, he registered two assists and a goal, emerging as the best of his side despite Croatia taking just three points from nine. In the Eredivisie, he has scored twice. His experience is proving a vital resource for adding substance and maturity to the PSV squad, where he ranks fifth among outfield players for minutes played.

Having developed into an outstanding box-to-box winger under Antonio Conte at Inter, Perisic still boasts exceptional physical condition for a player approaching his 38th birthday.

Eredivisie standings Flashscore

With the Boeren now third in the table, three points behind leaders AZ, it will be up to him to rally the troops as they chase a fourth consecutive Eredivisie title. That would see them equal Ajax's record from 2010-14 and PSV's own run from 1985-89.

In the long term, however, Ivan the Terrible's goal is to continue representing his beloved Croatia, for whom he could play at Euro 2028 at the age of 39. There is still plenty of time, but given his mentality, if Croatia qualify, Perisic can be expected to be part of the tournament.