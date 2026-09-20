Eredivisie roundup: PSV handed first defeat as AZ reclaim top spot

The Eredivisie heads into a three-week hiatus on the back of another spectacular weekend, which saw the league lead being passed on Sunday.

Feyenoord continued their run of marauding wins with a 5-0 victory over lowly FC Utrecht.

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To read all about Feyenoord's daunting win, check our full match report HERE.

PSV officially lost the top spot after FC Twente completed a spectacular comeback in a 3-2 home win.

To read all about PSV's first loss of the season, check our full match report HERE.

AZ regained the top spot with a minimal win over Telstar on Sunday, winning 1-0.

It was a true one-sided affair in Alkmaar, where Oranje hopeful Mexx Meerdink scored the only goal of the afternoon by cleverly turning away from his opponent and burying the ball in Ronald Koeman Jr.'s top corner.

The match was temporarily halted when the stadium and players erupted in applause to commemorate the passing of Bertina Koeman, mother of Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. and wife of former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

With the win, AZ took over the top spot from PSV and are headed into the international break with a 2-point lead over Feyenoord.

UEFA Europa League contestants NEC Nijmegen continued a torrid run of results with a 1-1 home draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

NEC, who hadn't won in three Eredivisie games, took an early lead against the Eagles, with Perr Schuurs scoring with his first touch as an NEC starter. Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson cancelled out Schuurs' opener shortly after, taking advantage of a failed tackle by Tobias Storm and tapping the ball into an empty net.

Key match events and stats Flashscore

The biggest chances for either side to claim a win came in injury time, with Thibo Baeten being blocked and Jamiro Monteiro's attempt from inside the box lacking power and landing in Kjetil Haug's hands. NEC enter the international break in the bottom half after following up their 5-0 loss to Juventus with a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.