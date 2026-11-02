PSG vs Villarreal: Confirmed team news as Enrique hopes to continue ruthless streak

Paris Saint-Germain will look to preserve their perfect start to their Champions League title defence as they head to the Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal on Tuesday night.

PSG kicked off their campaign by ripping apart Slovan Bratislava 6-1 before claiming a pair of impressive 4-2 wins, away at Manchester City and then at home to Spanish champions Barcelona.

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They now come up against 19th place Villarreal, the La Liga side that lost 4-3 to Liverpool in their last Champions League outing.

Conceding in 14 straight Champions League encounters, while allowing an average of 3.8 goals per match in those last 10 games, Villarreal enter the clash as major underdogs.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Villarreal team news

For PSG Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are among the reported absentees.

Villarreal are reportedly without Nathan Saliba, Juan Foyth, Alassane Diatta and Ilias Akhomach.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Villarreal predicted line-ups

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Comesana, Gueye; Oluwaseyi; Buchanan, Mikautadze, Moleiro

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Torres, Akliouche

Paris Saint-Germain vs Villarreal kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Estadio de la Cerámica for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Champions League Form

PSG: WWW

Villarreal: LWL

Key stats

PSG have scored 14 goals in their opening three Champions League matches, joint-most after three matchdays in the competition's history.

Villarreal scored three against Napoli and three against Liverpool, despite losing the latter 4-3.

The Spanish side are unbeaten in their two previous Champions League meetings versus French opposition, beating Lille at home in 2005-06 (1-0) and drawing with them 0-0 in France that same season.