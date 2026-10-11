PSG handed double fitness boost ahead of Man City showdown

Paris Saint-Germain have received a timely boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City, with Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes returning to training following extended rest periods.

According to L'Equipe, Dembele reported back to PSG's training facility in Poissy on Saturday, while Portuguese defender returned on Sunday after both players were granted additional recovery time following the international break.

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Their return strengthens Luis Enrique's options ahead of a challenging trip to the Etihad Stadium, where the French champions face one of their toughest European assignments this season.

Dembele's pace and creativity on the right flank remain crucial to PSG's attacking approach, while Mendes provides defensive stability and an overlapping threat from left-back.