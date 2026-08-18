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Premier League set to publish independent review of referee and VAR decisions

Arsenal players celebrate title
Arsenal players celebrate titleReuters / Matthew Childs

The Premier League will publish the findings ⁠of its independent Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel, which reviews decisions taken ‌by referees and the VAR, on a ‌weekly basis in a bid ‌to increase transparency, the English top-flight ‌said on Tuesday.

The five-member panel, established ‌during the 2022-23 season, reviews and votes on the decisions officials took ‌during all major incidents during ⁠the league's ‌matches. The results were shared with clubs ​and officials but the full judgments were kept private till ​last season.

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The league said the move aimed to ensure "full transparency around the ⁠evaluations of ​the decisions made by match officials."

The league will also share direct quotes from on-field officials and VAR in ‌major incidents on its Premier League Match Centre social media account for the first time this season, along with in-game audio from cameras worn by referees in select matches.

"Alongside the professional referees' body, the Premier League will also continue to ‌lobby football's lawmakers IFAB to allow ​more communications from the Match ‌Officials to be broadcast in-game," the league added.

The 2026-27 Premier League season will kick off on Friday, with defending champions Arsenal taking ⁠on promoted ⁠side Coventry City.

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