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Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes shines in Man Utd rout

Fernandes starred in Man Utd's win over Ipswich
Fernandes starred in Man Utd's win over IpswichMarek Kratochvil / REUTERS/Jon Super

The 2026/27 Premier League season has only been underway for two weeks, but Flashscore has already given out their first perfect 10 player rating.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes - the Player of the Season last term - was back to his best in the Red Devils' 5-2 triumph over Ipswich.

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The midfielder netted a hat-trick and provided one assist to earn a 10 Flashscore rating, with the metrics behind his rating explained here.

Fernandes led pretty much every attacking stat in the match with three goals, eight total shots, four accurate crosses, two through balls and two layoffs.

Fernandes v Ipswich
Fernandes v IpswichFlashscore

Manchester United are next in action against Everton on Sunday, September 6th.

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Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBruno Fernandes

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