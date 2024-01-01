Prandelli: Vlahovic will thrive under Motta at Juventus; Luiz will need time

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli believes Thiago Motta will be a success with Juventus.

Prandelli admits he's a fan of the former Bologna coach.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thiago presented himself as... Thiago. He had personality and charisma as a player. And I'm convinced too that he arrived at the right time at Juventus.

:Motta is one of the few who does not repeat the same game situations. Thiago rotates the triangles and occupies the spaces in a different way, with him the player always has possession of the ball 2-3 different solutions. Last year they all knew how Bologna played, but they still struggled to counter it.

"Douglas Luiz the top player of Juventus? No, Thiago will be the top player. Motta will valorise everyone, starting from the most talented players. Douglas Luiz is a good player, but he will need a period of adaptation to get to know his teammates, the Italian championship and the Juve world. He will need patience, even a phenomenon like (Michel) Platini needed 5-6 months to explode...

"Can Vlahovic reach 30 goals with Motta? Certain. Dusan has grown a lot with (Max) Allegri and in Thiago's game he will be even more involved. Vlahovic's talent and potential are not in question."