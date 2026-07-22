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Phil Foden signs new deal at Man City until 2030: It’s always an honour to wear the shirt!

Phil Foden signs new deal at Man City until 2030: It’s always an honour to wear the shirt
Phil Foden signs new deal at Man City until 2030: It’s always an honour to wear the shirtNick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Phil Foden has penned a new deal with Manchester City as he commits his future to the side.

Foden has netted 110 goals in 369 games for City and his new deal could mean he becomes just the sixth player to make 500 appearances for the club if he can remain fit over the next 4 years. 

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In 2025/26, he played 50 times, scoring 10 goals and contributing seven assists in what was a slow campaign for the midfielder who was famously left out of the World Cup squad. 

Speaking on his new deal and working under new manager Enzo Maresca, Foden revealed his ambitions for more silverware as he looks towards the future and 2030 where he will turn 30 years old. 

”Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt.  

”It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.   

”I can only thank the club, staff, team-mates and fans who continue to put their faith in me and trust that I give everything I can for City and I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come.   

”I can’t wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the treble season – someone all the players respected and loved working with. To have him back here is exciting.  

”Personally, I know I’ve improved so much from working with our coaches and world-class squad and as many of the legends who were here when I first broke through move on, I am excited for the next phase of my career at this great club.” 

Foden has won every trophy possible with City including six Premier League titles, five League Cups and the Champions League. He now welcomes a new era under Maresca who replaces legendary manager Pep Guardiola as the club adapts to the new leadership.

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Champions LeaguePhil FodenManchester CityPremier League

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