Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing well

Most read on Flashscore News

Atleti vs Barca LIVE: Fermin brace gives Barcelona a crucial win in Madrid

Paris Masters LIVE: Alcaraz edges Shelton in tight final to claim title

Emotional Eala stunned in Hong Kong final as Liu wins first WTA Tour title

Alcaraz clinches first Paris Masters title after hard-fought victory over Shelton

Pau Cubarsi claims Golden Boy award after 2026 glory with Barcelona and Spain

Pau Cubarsi has had a brilliant year
Pau Cubarsi has had a brilliant yearREUTERS / Susana Vera

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi capped a highly successful year ⁠for club and country by winning the Golden Boy award two months shy of ‌his 20th birthday.

Cubarsi was instrumental in Spain's World Cup ‌triumph, picking up the FIFA Young Player ‌of the Tournament award. He anchored the Barcelona ‌defence as they won a second consecutive LaLiga ‌title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Golden Boy award is decided by votes from journalists and is given to the best young ‌player over a calendar year. ⁠Players must be ‌under 21 and play in a top European division ​to qualify for it.

"I'm very proud to receive the award and I thank all ​the people that voted for me," Cubarsi said in a video broadcast by Tuttosport at ⁠the awards ceremony.

"It's ​been a spectacular year and we're going for more," Cubarsi added.

The 19-year-old was the first defender to win the award since Dutchman Matthijs de ‌Ligt in 2018 and only the second since its inception in 2003.

"It's harder for defenders to get recognition... we're less in the spotlight," Cubarsi told Reuters.

"Perhaps our work isn't as visible because, at the end of the day, the forwards score lots of goals, provide assists, play a more attractive style of football, ‌are more eye-catching."

En route to winning the World ​Cup in North America this year, Spain ‌conceded only one goal in the tournament.

Cubarsi followed in the footsteps of Barcelona teammates Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pedri, who have all won the award since 2021.

Real Madrid ⁠and Sweden forward ⁠Felicia Schroeder won the ‌Golden Girl award.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
SpainPau CubarsiBarcelonaSwedenMatthijs de Ligt

Related Articles

Devastated Barcelona star forced to reject Nations League call due to fitness concern

Dorgu lands late Denmark call-up after Man United heroics

Lamine Yamal's uncle calls out Ballon d'Or 'mistake' over Kane award