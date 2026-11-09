Dorgu lands late Denmark call-up after Man United heroics

Patrick Dorgu has been called up to the Danish national team for the Nations League clashes against Portugal and Norway on the back of his impressive performance for Manchester United on Sunday against Aston Villa.

The national team coach has also spoken with Barcelona's Andreas Christensen regarding a potential call-up. However, the Barcelona player has opted out, it is reported.

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The reason is that 'AC' had only trained with his club, FC Barcelona, ​​twice prior to Sunday's big match against Atlético Madrid.

The call-up follows the return to action on Sunday by both Dorgu and Christensen, following extended periods on the sidelines due to injury.

Dorgu featured in Manchester United's match against Aston Villa, where the Dane secured a point for the 'Red Devils' by scoring to make it 4-4 deep into stoppage time.

Andreas Christensen also played over 30 minutes in the match against Atlético Madrid, which Barcelona won 2-1.

On Saturday evening, Denmark will face Portugal away from home in the Nations League. Three days later, they will host Norway at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.