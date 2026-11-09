Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing well

Most read on Flashscore News

Atleti vs Barca LIVE: Fermin brace gives Barcelona a crucial win in Madrid

Emotional Eala stunned in Hong Kong final as Liu wins first WTA Tour title

Alcaraz clinches first Paris Masters title after hard-fought victory over Shelton

Bayern president Hoeness: 'Musiala has incurable disease and may never return to old form'

Dorgu lands late Denmark call-up after Man United heroics

Patrick Dorgu in action against Aston Villa
Patrick Dorgu in action against Aston VillaCredit: Sports Press Photo / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Patrick Dorgu has been called up to the Danish national team for the Nations League clashes against Portugal and Norway on the back of his impressive performance for Manchester United on Sunday against Aston Villa.

The national team coach has also spoken with Barcelona's Andreas Christensen regarding a potential call-up. However, the Barcelona player has opted out, it is reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The reason is that 'AC' had only trained with his club, FC Barcelona, ​​twice prior to Sunday's big match against Atlético Madrid.

The call-up follows the return to action on Sunday by both Dorgu and Christensen, following extended periods on the sidelines due to injury.

Dorgu featured in Manchester United's match against Aston Villa, where the Dane secured a point for the 'Red Devils' by scoring to make it 4-4 deep into stoppage time.

Andreas Christensen also played over 30 minutes in the match against Atlético Madrid, which Barcelona won 2-1.

On Saturday evening, Denmark will face Portugal away from home in the Nations League. Three days later, they will host Norway at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueNorwayPortugalPatrick DorguManchester UnitedBarcelonaAndreas Christensen

Related Articles

Portugal boss Jesus reveals he had zero idea Cristiano Ronaldo would retire

Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League double header

Cristiano Ronaldo could pay off €255 Portugal fine in as little as 20 seconds