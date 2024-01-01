Palace boss Glasner details Kamada expectations

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has explained the expectations he has for Daichi Kamada.

The Japan midfielder arrived in the summer from Lazio, having played for Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Austrian said: “When we signed Daichi, we knew if we need him in the No. 6, he helps the team on the No. 6,” the manager explained. “If we need him in the 10, he helps the team in the 10 – and this was the plan.

“We don't know what will happen on the 6. We didn't expect Adam Wharton struggling with his groin. But we have to find solutions – don’t think in problems, think in solutions, and we have to solve these topics. Daichi helps us to be more flexible.

“Everyone is a different style. So Eddie (Nketiah) is a different style than Daichi. And Eddie is a different style than Ebs (Eze). And then (Matheus) França is different. And if Eddie plays a No 9, he plays different than JP (Mateta.

“What I mention very often is we want to show the players the strengths they have. And Daichi has different strengths than Michael (Olise) has. Also Daichi will be more available than Michael was. We need those players playing 45 games a season, and this is what Daichi did over years.

“But he's different. He can score goals. He can assist. But you also can see now in the No. 6 that he can win a lot of balls. He's very confident in possession. He can prepare our attacks, and bring Ebs and Eddie and the wing-backs in a good position. He's different to Jeff Lerma, but I think Jeff Lerma is also different to Adam Wharton.

“Everybody accepts the player with his strengths and with his profile. And Daichi is a great profile for us, so I'm really pleased with his performances until now.”