Glasner says the "most important thing is that all the players are fit" in preseason start

Following Crystal Palace’s incredible 6-3 win over Crawley Town on Saturday, manager Oliver Glasner is looking forward to a productive week in the United States on the club’s pre-season tour.

The Eagles have drawn 1-1 to Charlton then dismantled Crawley Town in a fantastic 6-3 victory which left Glasner impressed but concerned about fitness levels and focus amongst the side.

“The first-half was really good. I'm a little bit disappointed – the second-half we lost the concentration, the focus, so we gave them three goals, and it's never good when you concede three goals.”

“Yeah, we scored nice goals, but it's important that many players get more minutes, especially now. Joa (Andersen) and Chris (Richards) coming back after their deserved vacation are just four days into training and they played 60 minutes both.”

“It’s challenging, but yeah, we will do the best out of it.”

Fitness is a huge issue for Glasner as he prepares for the new season.

“First of all, the most important thing is that all the players are fit. I hope it's nothing serious with Cheick (Doucouré) today, but it looks not serious. All others could do every training session, every game.”

“With parts, I'm happy, especially today, how we created chances, how we've scored the goals. But also, we have to be honest with four games in pre-season, we always conceded a goal.”

“That's what doesn't make me happy because we can't expect to always score two, three or four goals in every single game, so we have to be more consequent in our defending – and this will be the topic for the next weeks.”

The Palace manager spoke highly of 21-year-old Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada and their excellent character.

(Chadi Riad) is a great character and you can see it in every game: very ambitious, very high quality and talent. He does really well.

He is a very good character and he’s also integrated pretty well, and the same with Daichi Kamada – I think everyone could see today what a fantastic football player he is.

Both are very important signings for us and both will get many minutes in the season, for sure.

On Kamada Glasner explained how impressed he is with the midfielder and how he will play a key role next season.

That's what I could see today: working for the team in defence and always creating moments in offence with quick play, scoring goals, creating situations. That's what he's very intelligent in.

He’s a very intelligent player, so he can solve tight situations with one touch. And he's always there where we want to be.

But also, for him, it's always a competition with all the other players and, at the end, the best will play.