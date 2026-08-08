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Kylian Mbappe sets up Ibiza training boot camp ahead of Real Madrid return

Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe.Profimedia

Kylian Mbappe is stepping up his preseason with a gruelling personal programme on holiday in Ibiza.

Mbappe is due back in Madrid on August 11th following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break after France finished fourth in North America.

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He joins fellow Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni as part of the final returnees to Jose Mourinho's new-look squad alongside Jude Bellingham and Marc Cucurella.

Mbappe regularly holidays in Ibiza and he's utilised his trip to the island this summer to get a head start on his preparation for the 2026/27 campaign.

The World Cup means he's only expected to feature in one preseason game - against Schalke 04 on August 16th - as he looks to avoid another injury disrupted start to the season after a mixed opening to 2025/26.

Much has changed in Madrid ahead of Mbappe's return, with his attacking partner Vinicius Junior signing a long-term contract extension in the Spanish capital, and the club have agreed a LaLiga transfer record deal to sign Yan Diomande.

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