Ouattara the hero as Ipswich come from behind to stun Fulham

Fulham’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as Ipswich Town scored twice beyond the 88th minute to snatch a 2-1 victory at Portman Road, meaning they’ve won three of their opening six games of a season in this competition for just the second time.

Key stats

- Ipswich have won six points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, no team has recovered more.

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- Fulham have lost eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, only Bournemouth (nine) have lost more.

- Fulham have failed to win in their last six games in the Premier League, their last longer winless streak was from 13th March 2021 to 13th August 2022, a run of 12 games.

Highlights

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Analysis

Match momentum Flashscore

Match stats Flashscore

Match report

It took some time for these two sides to rediscover their rhythm after the long international break, and although Fulham passed the ball nicely in the opening stages, Ipswich had the contest’s first chance when Julio Enciso curled marginally wide from outside the box.

Quality in the final third was at a premium in a game often locked in midfield, illustrated by David Affengruber’s wayward header off target from a promising position.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men became more dangerous as the half progressed, opening up the Ipswich defence with a pair of incisive moves. Both came after the half-hour mark, the first of which saw a powerful Sander Berge strike parried wide by Christian Walton, before Gonzalo Garcia dragged a shot wide of the left post.

Given that Ipswich had failed to keep a clean sheet in their prior 24 Premier League matches, the Cottagers must have fancied their chances after the break.

Momentum remained with the visitors after the break, though after Oscar Bobb dribbled through the Tractor Boys’ defence and Josh King found Garcia, the Spaniard’s gilt-edged chance went begging thanks to a block from ex-Fulham defender Issa Diop.

Relief among the home fans was decidedly short-lived, though, as moments later a corner was cleared to the edge of the area where Ryan Sessegnon brilliantly drilled into the bottom corner.

A flurry of action followed the opener, as Emersonn cannoned a header off the post from close range before Fulham ought to have extended their lead through Bobb, who could only fire over after working the space to shoot.

In the closing stages, Ipswich began to apply pressure in their search for an equaliser, and after he kept out an effort from Sindre Walle Egeli, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was powerless when Abdoul Ouattara arrowed in his first goal in English football, brilliantly picking out the bottom corner from long range in the 88th minute.

The Cottagers were hanging on, and ultimately succumbed to the Ipswich onslaught as Dara O’Shea headed Jack Clarke’s delivery in to hand Fulham just a second defeat in their last 16 Premier League outings against newly-promoted opposition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

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