Oshoala seals Nigeria win over Zambia to revive WAFCON hopes

Nigeria revived their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Asisat Oshoala scored the decisive goal in the first half as the Super Falcons held on despite playing with 10 players for most of the contest following Oluwatosin Demehin’s dismissal.

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The victory was particularly important for Justine Madugu’s side after their disappointing 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

Nigeria entered the clash under pressure, while Zambia arrived full of confidence after thrashing Egypt 6-0 in their first match.

The Copper Queens made the brighter start, but it was the West Africans who created the first clear opportunity when Oshoala found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Hazel Nali. However, the experienced forward surprisingly missed from close range.

Four minutes after her miss, the former Barcelona and Arsenal forward made amends for her initial miss to open scoring after capitalising on a defensive misunderstanding between Lushomo Mweemba and Mapalo Maluba.

Rasheedat Ajibade played a long ball into the Zambian penalty area, with Nali rushing off her line to deal with the danger. Although the goalkeeper initially saved Oshoala’s effort, the striker reacted quickest to fire home at the second attempt.

Nigeria nearly doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when captain Ajibade tested Nali with an inswinging free-kick, but the goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

The game changed dramatically when the reigning African Queens were reduced to 10 players. Demehin was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Barbra Banda, but referee Josephine Wanjiku overturned the decision following a VAR review and issued a red card for serious foul play.

The dismissal handed Zambia greater control and allowed the Copper Queens to increase the pressure in search of an equaliser. However, Nigeria’s defence remained resolute, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie producing several important saves to preserve her team’s advantage.

Michelle Alozie and Osinachi Ohale were also outstanding at the back, making crucial interventions to contain Banda, Regina Chanda, Prisca Chilufya and Racheal Kundananji as the Copper Queens pushed forward.

Coach Madugu made several changes after the interval as Nigeria looked to protect their lead and maintain their defensive structure. Even at that, the Copper Queens continued to create openings, while the Super Falcons also had opportunities to extend their advantage, but neither side could find another goal.

The final whistle sparked relief for the defending champions, who secured their first victory of the tournament and moved a step closer to the quarter-finals.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to their final Group C fixture against Egypt, needing a convincing victory to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Zambia, meanwhile, will face Malawi knowing that victory could keep their own quarter-final hopes alive.