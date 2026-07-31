Hauptle: Zambia will not settle for draw against Nigeria

Coach Nora Hauptle has warned Nigeria’s Super Falcons that Zambia will not settle for a draw in Saturday’s crucial WAFCON Group C clash.

The Copper Queens head into the encounter full of confidence after a commanding 6-0 victory over Egypt, while Nigeria must recover from their shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi.

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The Super Falcons now face mounting pressure, knowing they likely need victories in their remaining matches to strengthen their hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup.

“We never play for a draw, it’s not in our nature, we always chase for the lead in games,” Hauptle told the media.

“In the last edition we lost against Nigeria in the quarter-finals; we learnt a lot in the game in our game against Egypt we were flexible so we can surprise Nigeria.

“We have grown as a team. This year we played in the FIFA series where we faced top 20 oppositions in the world to learn about high level games and the summary of those learnings makes us stronger and make us grow so I have a lot of confidence in my team.”