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Okoye earns Runjaic praise after Udinese Coppa Italia win

Okoye earns Runjaic praise after Udinese Coppa Italia win
Okoye earns Runjaic praise after Udinese Coppa Italia winLaPresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic praised Maduka Okoye following the goalkeeper’s impressive display in their 1-0 Coppa Italia victory over Padova on Sunday.

Keinan Davis scored the decisive goal in the 35th minute as the Serie A side secured their place in the next round at the Bluenergy Stadium.

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Okoye started despite missing the entire pre-season with a shoulder injury, yet he repaid Runjaic’s faith with a composed performance, making important saves and keeping a clean sheet.

The Udinese boss was pleased with Okoye’s contribution, particularly after his lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

“Okoye was playing his first game back from injury and kept a clean sheet. The overall record is good, but we don’t want to get too excited; we need to stay focused ahead of the Como match,” Runjaic told the club’s official website.

Okoye will now hope to build on his impressive return and establish himself as a regular starter for Udinese this season.

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Coppa ItaliaMaduka OkoyeUdinesePadova

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