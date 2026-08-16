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Adams pleased with instant impact in Venezia’s Coppa Italia win

Adams pleased with instant impact in Venezia’s Coppa Italia win
Adams pleased with instant impact in Venezia’s Coppa Italia winMattia Radoni / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Akor Adams expressed his delight after making a stunning debut for Venezia in their thrilling 3-2 Coppa Italia victory over Modena.

The Nigeria international scored twice and provided an assist in the Round of 64 clash. 

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Adams played a key role in securing victory for the Winged Lions, underlining his importance from his first appearance. 

“I am happy to be here and to represent this club. It was a difficult start, even though we were in control of the game, but my goals then helped us secure the victory, which is what matters,” Adams told the club’s official website.

“We have a great deal to offer, and I am sure this will be a season we can enjoy. After speaking with sporting director Antonelli, I understood the importance of this project.

“We can build something great here, and we have an excellent coach and excellent teammates. Coach Stroppa always pushes us to do more.

“At this stage, it is important to understand what he expects from us, but I am confident that we will be able to develop the style of football he wants us to play.

“The Penzo is a stadium unlike any other in the world. I was very impressed by the supporters and also by the unique way you arrive here. I want to be a focal point for the team and always look to score.”

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Coppa ItaliaAkor AdamsVeneziaModena

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