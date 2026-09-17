OFI Crete shock Hoffenheim in dream European comeback

OFI Crete’s first main draw game in a UEFA competition since 2000 was a memorable one for their home support, who witnessed a shock 2-0 victory over last season’s fifth-placed Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, it came as no surprise to see Hoffenheim largely on top in the opening stages. Die Kraichgauer may have finished 27th in their most recent UEL campaign in 2024/25, but they came into this contest with more recent European experience and dominated possession.

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Ozan Kabak was offside when he sent a header towards the top corner, but Nikolaos Christogeorgos wouldn’t have known, as he produced a stunning fingertip save to keep him out.

Despite their dominance, Hoffenheim hadn’t created many clear-cut openings by the half-hour mark, and they paid the price when conceding against the run of play. A long punt upfield from the goalkeeper found Kenan Kodro, who held up the ball superbly to tee up an unmarked Aitor Cantalapiedra, and without hesitation, the winger thumped it into the top corner with a first-time effort from inside the box.

Frustration soon began to bubble for the German side, whose 31 first-half touches in the area (over 10x as many as OFI) ultimately led to nothing.

Crete rarely ventured forward in the first period, but they should have doubled their advantage shortly after the restart, as Taxiarchis Fountas arrived unmarked in the box, only to send a miskicked first-time effort wide.

Match momentum Flashscore

With an hour played, an underwhelming performance from the away side wasn’t helped by Adam Hložek’s wayward effort, failing to dig the ball out from under his feet in a promising position.

Yet moments later, that was almost forgotten when OFI surrendered possession deep in their defensive third, only to be bailed out by some improvised Christogeorgos goalkeeping as the stopper gathered a loose ball.

Tim Lemperle wasted another chance soon after, making poor contact from close range, and that was swiftly punished with six minutes to play, as Georgios Kanellopoulos headed home his first goal for Crete from a corner, sealing three remarkable points.

As such, Hoffenheim’s first game against Greek opposition will be one to forget for the German side, whose flat display leaves them pointless at the start of the new campaign.

As for Crete, it’s now eight wins from their last 10 (D1, L1), with this no doubt being their most impressive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nikolaos Christogeorgos (OFI Crete)

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