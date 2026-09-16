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Sage confirms Sarr and Nketiah could return for Lech clash

Sage confirms Sarr and Nketiah could return for Lech clash
Sage confirms Sarr and Nketiah could return for Lech clashSports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Profimedia

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has revealed that Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah could return to the squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League opener against Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park.

Sarr, who was the Eagles’ top scorer last season, has yet to feature competitively this campaign after suffering injury setbacks. 

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Nketiah started the Londoners’ opening three matches but missed their two home games last week.

Sage confirmed that both attackers have returned to training and are working to regain full fitness. 

"He could be in the team tomorrow, as (could) Eddie Nketiah, because they started to train with us this week, and they are in shape," the manager told the media.

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Europa LeagueEddie NketiahIsmaila SarrLech PoznanCrystal Palace

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