Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid working on deal to sign JJ Gabriel after Man United exit request

Man United lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Carrick faces Luke Shaw decision

Inside JJ Gabriel's bombshell Man United exit decision

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

Lionel Messi to make Argentina farewell appearance in October

German FA president calls for 'end of Infantino system' as UEFA push for reform

Athletic Club's match with Levante postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Le Bris praises Sunderland quality after historic European win

Le Bris praises Sunderland quality after historic European win
Le Bris praises Sunderland quality after historic European winBRUCE WHITE / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Regis Le Bris praised Sunderland’s quality and mentality after they marked their return to European football with a historic 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Enzo Le Fee’s second-half penalty settled a thrilling contest at the Stadium of Light, securing the Black Cats’ first European victory in 53 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs made several crucial saves, including an early stop to deny Kees Smit, while Kevin Danso, Nordi Mukiele and Dan Ballard produced vital blocks as AZ pushed for an equaliser.

The memorable night ended with the Lads celebrating a significant moment in the club’s history and their long-awaited return to European competition.

“We showed up to win and whatever way you choose to do that is important,” Le Bris said after the game.

“I think in the first half we deserved to do that.

“We didn’t score and it is always a shame when you build strong momentum not to score.

“They played in transition and they are a really good team - it was hard for us to protect the ball.

“The first half was good and we dominated the game with our ideas.

“We pressed high and they let our goalkeeper have the ball.

“It was different from usual but we found different solutions," he continued.

“We feel the quality of the squad and the mentality of the squad.

“It is about experiences, and this one was tough, but in the Premier League it is so demanding.

“It is a tough week but it is exactly what we want to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKevin DansoSunderlandAZ AlkmaarEuropa League

Related Articles

Le Fee propels Sunderland to victory over AZ Alkmaar

Xhaka eyes Europa League final with Sunderland ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

New signing Danso relishes Sunderland debut against Brentford