Nordsjaelland go top with ninth straight win in Superliga

FC Nordsjaelland secured their ninth successive win with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Brondby to move to the top of the table in the Danish Superliga

On Sunday, FC Nordsjaelland claimed top spot in the Superliga with a 3–1 home victory over Brondby, handing the latter their first defeat of the season.

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With the win, the home side moved to the top of the table with 13 points, boasting a superior goal difference compared to Viborg and Brondby. However, FC Nordsjaelland have played only five matches, whereas the other two leading teams have played one game more.

Brondby started the stronger side but failed to capitalize on their dominance. Instead, the home side took a 1–0 lead after 12 minutes, finishing off a textbook attacking move involving quick, low passes.

The Brondby players looked like mere spectators as Alexander Lind simply had to connect with the ball using the inside of his foot right in front of goal. Wing-back Juho Lähteenmäki provided the assist.

Ten minutes later, Brondby’s defense faltered again. This time, FCN midfielder Justin Janssen hammered a shot at goal from the edge of the box, finding the top corner after brushing off Brondby full-back Mats Köhlert with his body.

FC Nordsjaelland - Brondby - Player Ratings Flashare

Janssen came close to scoring an almost identical goal just minutes later, but this time the ball went narrowly wide of the post. Brondby had their chances too, but squandered them all. For the most part, the visitors were a step behind the home side, who created several clear-cut opportunities before the break.

Prince Amoako, Mark Brink, and Runar Norheim all came close, and the home side could have put the game to bed in the first half.

In the second half, Brondby tried to pull a goal back to make the match competitive again, but they generally lacked clinical finishing.

Instead, FC Nordsjaelland looked to seal the win with a third goal; this came from substitute Hjalte Boe Rasmussen, who found himself through on goal twice, converting the second chance to make it 3–0 in the 83rd minute.

Brondby managed to pull a goal back with a header in stoppage time, but it was too late to mount a comeback.