Nigeria defender Abdullahi Bewene extends Baník Ostrava contract

Nigeria international defender Abdullahi Bewene has signed a new five-year contract with Czech side Banik Ostrava, keeping him at the club until June 2031.

The 21-year-old’s new deal ends speculation over his future after he emerged as one of the team’s most important defensive players.

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Bewene developed through Baník Ostrava’s academy and B team before breaking into the senior squad, where he has continued to impress.

“Bewe is one of the players with whom we have recently recorded very interesting performance progress. In his case, we are also convinced that he has not yet reached his ceiling,” Ludek Miklosko, head of the sports department told the club’s official website.

“He has the parameters for top-level football and by extending his contract, we are therefore ensuring continued cooperation with a player who has the potential to be very important for Baník in the coming seasons.

” I believe that with this long-term contract with a player who was in great demand on the market, we are showing our ambitions for the future.”

The right-back recently made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against Poland in June. He also featured in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Portugal, highlighting his growing role within the national team setup.

Bewene’s contract extension rewards his rapid progress and underlines Banik Ostrava’s confidence in his long-term potential.