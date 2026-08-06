Getafe set to sign Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala on loan

Getafe are set to sign Belgium international midfielder Orel Mangala from Lyon on a season-long loan.

According to L’Equipe, the Spanish club will reportedly cover slightly more than half of the 28-year-old’s wages as Lyon continue efforts to reduce their squad size and wage bill.

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Mangala joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest in 2024 on a four-year contract but endured a difficult spell after suffering a serious ACL injury during his loan stint at Everton last season.

His high salary has made him one of the players Lyon are keen to move on.

The midfielder’s departure is expected to open the door for further exits as Lyon look to balance their finances.

The club are also aiming to reshape their squad after recent Champions League qualifying setbacks.