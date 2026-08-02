Abiodun hails Super Falcons’ fighting spirit in Zambia victory

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun praised her teammates for their fighting spirit after Nigeria secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at WAFCON.

Asisat Oshoala scored the decisive goal after eight minutes, giving the reigning champions three vital points following their shock defeat to Malawi.

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“I’m very excited, kudos to my teammates it was a hard fight especially getting a red card in the first half,” Abiodun told media.

“So I just want to say thank you to my lovely teammates, I really appreciate everyone’s effort, from the reserve to the players on the field. Everyone was intact.

“We had one goal going forward and we are happy that we got the three points and making Nigerians proud as always.”