The agent of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has revealed why his 2024 move to Barcelona fell through.

The 24-year-old had a sensational 2024 European Championship, playing a key role as Spain beat England in the final to lift the trophy.

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After the tournament, Williams was linked with practically every top European club but seemed to be on the verge of joining Barcelona.

That move ultimately fell through at the last minute, and Williams ended up signing a new ten-year deal with Athletic Club.

Williams’s agent Felix Tainta has claimed that concerns over playing time were behind the decision not to make the move.

Speaking about the transfer saga on the podcast Los Fulanos, he said: “We all know about Barca’s interest in the summer of ’24, after the European Championship.

“Barca, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool, PSG … I could name them all. Everyone wanted Nico, and it’s not easy for a player to say no to all these clubs.

“From there, we talked to Barca. Athletic knew because I kept them informed about the situation at all times, even though Athletic and Barca... Athletic was angry with Barça for their methods.

“From then on, I initiated conversations, and there came a point in the negotiations, in the situation, where Nico couldn't be without playing. Nico is a Formula 1 car, and if I go to your house, I can't take on your problem, and I made that clear to Barca.

“We decided that if there weren't certain guarantees, we couldn't risk Nico not going there to play, with a World Cup coming up, and not just with a World Cup, but because he's a professional who has to perform his duties.”