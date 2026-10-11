Lyon's Openda set to miss Europa League clash with Palace

Olympique Lyonnais striker Lois Openda is expected to miss Thursday's Europa League encounter against Crystal Palace after sustaining a leg injury during Friday's clash with Lens.

According to Le Progres, the Belgian forward suffered the injury following a collision with Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou and was substituted in the 60th minute.

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He was subsequently spotted leaving the stadium on crutches, raising concerns about the severity of the problem.

However, further medical examinations have reportedly ruled out serious damage, although Openda remains doubtful for Sunday's Ligue 1 meeting with OGC Nice.

His anticipated absence represents a significant setback for Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca ahead of the European fixture.

The 26-year-old, currently on loan from Juventus, has started all 10 of his appearances for Lyon this season, contributing two goals and one assist across competitions.