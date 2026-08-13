Spain and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is reportedly set to join European champions PSG.

It’s been quite the summer for Torres, 26, scoring the goal that secured Spain their second World Cup and now moving to PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

Torres impressed for Barcelona last season without nailing down a starting spot, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists in his 49 games.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup hero will swap the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in a deal worth €50 million.

It’s understood Torres only had an interest in joining PSG despite links with a possible move to Premier League Liverpool.

The move does, however, leave Barcelona in even more desperate need of a striker with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez increasingly difficult.

Unhappy with Barcelona’s conduct throughout their pursuit of Alvarez, Atletico insist that he won’t be heading to Hansi Flick’s side this summer.

Robert Lewandowski also left Barcelona earlier in the window, joining MLS side Chicago Fire as a free agent.