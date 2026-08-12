Ferran Torres misses Barcelona training as PSG exit talks continue

Barcelona star Ferran Torres looks to be closing in on an exit from the La Liga champions this month after receiving an offer from PSG.

Torres was due back for preseason training today - after an extended summer break - following his winning goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The 26-year-old scored a career-best 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins in Catalonia, but is reportedly unsettled over his role at the club.

The former Manchester City striker is now into the final year of his contract, and Barca were hopeful of tying him down to a long-term extension in September, but he's reportedly told the club he wants to move on to Paris.

PSG have tabled an offer in the region of €40M - which was rejected by Barcelona - but talks are ongoing with Hansi Flick resigned to potentially losing him if a second bid meets the club's valuation.

As per multiple reports, Torres has been granted permission to miss his first session back to speak with PSG, and a final decision should come after Luis Enrique's side take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup.