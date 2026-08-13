Barcelona stall over Ferran Torres exit after PSG's Super Cup win

Ferran Torres' transfer move from Barcelona to PSG has been hit by a further delay as he remains absent from Hansi Flick's preseason training camp.

Torres was due back for preseason training on August 12th - after an extended summer break - following his winning goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The 26-year-old scored a career-best 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins in Catalonia, but he's now pushing to make the move to Paris.

The former Manchester City striker is into the final year of his contract and PSG have tabled an offer of €50M which has been accepted by Barca's hierarchy.

Flick is resigned to losing Torres, despite the club's preference to keep him, but player is currently stuck in between the two clubs.

As per Marca, Torres is awaiting confirmation from Barca that he can travel to the French capital to complete the final details of his exit, and he will not train until a resolution is reached.

PSG's UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa has also delayed the transaction, as the club's delegation head back from Salzburg, and Torres will have to wait a little longer to complete his departure from Catalonia.