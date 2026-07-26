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Neymar answers critics with two goals on Santos return

Neymar scored twice for Santos on Saturday
Neymar scored twice for Santos on SaturdayRICARDO MOREIRA / GETTY IMAGES SOUTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Neymar scored twice for Santos and responded to his critics with a tongue-in-cheek goal celebration on his return to action after Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign.

His brace helped Santos, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle, rescue a 2-2 home draw against bottom club Chapecoense on Saturday.

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The result left Santos just one point above the relegation zone in Brazil's top flight.

The 34-year-old was making his first appearance for the club after a two-and-a-half-month absence and has frequently faced criticism over his lifestyle.

Neymar's stats from the match
Neymar's stats from the matchFlashscore

He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his teammates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela.

Neymar responded by celebrating his opening goal with a card-dealing gesture before using a corner flag to mimic a golf swing.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorer called time on his international career after the five-time World Cup winners were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.

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