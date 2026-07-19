Neymar joins Ronaldo and Beckham with £17m Superyacht

Neymar has celebrated the next chapter of his life by purchasing a luxurious £17 million ($23m) superyacht following his retirement from international football.

The Brazilian star, who stepped away from the Selecao after their 2026 World Cup exit, has joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham among football’s elite yacht owners.

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Named 'Enejota', a phonetic reference to his initials "NJ", the 46-metre vessel is a refurbished Brazilian-built cargo ship offering around 800 square metres of living space.

Currently docked in Angra dos Reis, the yacht is powered by four Caterpillar engines producing 1,450 horsepower each.

The luxury purchase provides Neymar with a private retreat as he turns his focus away from international football and continues the next stage of his career with Santos.