Newcastle prepared to see Ashworth sit out football for EIGHTEEN MONTHS

Newcastle United refuse to budge on their stand over former technical director Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave after he asked to be released from his contract so to join Manchester United.

United have offered £3m in compensation for Ashworth, but Newcastle are insisting on closer to £20m to release him.

ChronicleLive says Newcastle won't budge on their price and are prepared to see Ashworth remain on gardening leave for the remaining 18 months of his contract.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently complained about the situation: "Newcastle are just being very difficult and very awkward about Dan. Until you get the people in, it's quite difficult to drive the change and it's just frustrating."