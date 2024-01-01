Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Newcastle prepared to see Ashworth sit out football for EIGHTEEN MONTHS

Newcastle prepared to see Ashworth sit out football for EIGHTEEN MONTHS
Newcastle prepared to see Ashworth sit out football for EIGHTEEN MONTHS
Newcastle prepared to see Ashworth sit out football for EIGHTEEN MONTHSAction Plus
Newcastle United refuse to budge on their stand over former technical director Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave after he asked to be released from his contract so to join Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United have offered £3m in compensation for Ashworth, but Newcastle are insisting on closer to £20m to release him.

ChronicleLive says Newcastle won't budge on their price and are prepared to see Ashworth remain on gardening leave for the remaining 18 months of his contract.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently complained about the situation:  "Newcastle are just being very difficult and very awkward about Dan. Until you get the people in, it's quite difficult to drive the change and it's just frustrating."

Mentions
Newcastle UtdManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace open new contract talks with Olise
Borussia Dortmund targeting Newcastle winger Minteh
Newcastle captain Trippier: Man Utd move just faded away