Neville, Cole come together to help fundraise for ex-Man Utd players' association after Ratcliffe axe

Neville, Cole come together to help fundraise for ex-Man Utd players' association

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has organised to fund the club's ex-players' association after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to end their support.

Ratcliffe and his Ineos management team chose to end the £40,000 annual funding of the association, which supports ex-United players in financial need.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neville and Andrew Cole have now come together to organise a dinner, which will also feature Sir Alex Ferguson, which will fundraise for the association.

Trustee Jim Elms, 84, said: “Gary telephoned me and said he’d organise a Q&A session and we are all delighted.”

The Association of Former Manchester United Players was set up in 1985.