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Netflix secures 2030 World Cup broadcasting rights in Spain and Andorra

One of Netflix's Hollywood offices
One of Netflix's Hollywood officesREUTERS / Daniel Cole

Netflix said on ⁠Tuesday it had secured the rights ‌to broadcast the 2030 ‌World Cup to ‌fans in Spain ‌and Andorra.

It would be ‌Netflix's first broadcast of a major ‌men's international tournament ⁠in ‌Spain, the company said. ​The 2026 World Cup was ​broadcast there by national channel RTVE.

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The deal ⁠would ​cover all 104 matches. "As part of the agreement, one match ‌per matchday will be available for free in Spain," via a national free-to-air broadcaster, Netflix said in its statement.

Netflix also holds the ‌rights for the ​2027 Women's World ‌Cup in Brazil, and the 2031 edition in the United States and ⁠Canada.

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