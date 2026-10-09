EXCLUSIVE: Ramon Vega discusses FIFA bid, Infantino and urgent reforms

Ramon Vega has unfinished business at the highest level of football politics. Following his announcement on 7th October, 2026, the former Switzerland national team captain is officially launching his fourth bid for the presidency of world football's governing body ahead of the 2027 elections.

Having already explored or attempted a candidacy in 2015, 2019, and 2022 without ever making it onto the final ballot, Vega knows the flaws within FIFA's political machinery.

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In this exclusive conversation with Flashscore, his first major interview since announcing candidacy, Vega outlines a vision that strips away the autocratic tendencies of recent years, demanding transparency, accountability, and a genuine democratic dialogue.

While the Swiss Football Association recently withdrew its support for current president Gianni Infantino, it has not yet publicly announced an endorsement for Vega.

Nevertheless, Vega is determined to reform an ecosystem that has long prioritised profit over player welfare.

How did you come to the decision to run for the FIFA presidency after you considered it in the past?

"It’s not something that just came up recently. It’s an idea that started more than 10 years ago; I’ve never let it go, and I’ve tried every four years. But, as I mentioned in my candidacy announcement, in football politics there are always shifting alliances. One day you have support, the next day they go elsewhere.

"These past 10 years have been a true learning process for me regarding the political side of sports - understanding how things work behind the scenes. It showed me how closed the system is. They want to shut out anyone trying to enter because they want to stay in power forever. For me, it’s crucial to open up this ecosystem and bring it up to the standards of the 21st century. FIFA is not structured to govern in this century. It needs profound reforms."

Ramon Vega with his wife Claudia Ramon Vega

Do you think you will have the support of other federations? In 2015, you couldn't gather enough backing. Have you already spoken with any federations ready to support you?

"I have spoken with them, and the support is there. I can’t reveal names right now, but they have already expressed strong interest and backing. Of course, there is still a lot of work to do between now and November 18th. But the most important thing is that the support exists."

Switzerland has decided not to support Gianni Infantino. You are Swiss. What does this decision mean to you?

"As for Switzerland, I was their captain; I wore the shirt and played for them. A little respect would be nice. But in football and in politics, there are always differences. I may be Swiss, but FIFA is a global organisation with 211 member associations.

"Naturally, I would be proud if my home federation respected me and offered their support. However, I must focus on everyone else too, because to bring about real change and reform, you need everyone on board. It’s a democratic process, and they need to know that there is a viable alternative now.

"Even UEFA is talking a lot about reforms lately, but words are one thing. I’m not just bringing words; I’m coming to take action now. I didn't just step up today: I've been working on this for 10 years. So, they either want to change the system, or they want to leave it as it is and just watch from the outside."

'The fundamental issues are honesty, transparency, and integrity'

From your perspective, what has been the worst decision FIFA has made in the last 10 years under Infantino?

"There are several, but the recent period is clearly the worst chapter of all. The fundamental issues are honesty, transparency, and the integrity of football. These are essential pillars that cannot simply be sidelined. But the past is the past; we need to look forward. The reality is that all we ever talk about now is money, not the game of football itself, which desperately needs to be reformed."

What are the key pillars of your project and your plan?

"The main point is to restructure and restore the dialogue, alongside a deep reform in FIFA's governance, focusing on proper implementation and consultation. Within the first 100 days, we need to bring all stakeholders to the table - players, leagues, everyone - because there has to be democratic dialogue. We also need to discuss the international match calendar to establish a solid foundation for the format of the game."

What do you think is the most necessary and urgent reform?

"The most urgent issue is how the FIFA executive board governs. We need to move away from an autocratic model. There must be accountability for the president, but also for the general secretary. We have to end the autocracy and replace it with democratic dialogue. That is crucial, so that any new initiatives are democratically discussed and reformed before being introduced."

Ramon Vega pictured in 2016 DANIEL L SMITH / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

What are your thoughts on the expanded World Cup and the new tournament formats?

"The format itself isn't the real problem; the players' calendar is. You can create 40,000 different formats if you want; that’s the easy part. But the international calendar is already completely saturated. We are constantly dictating what players must do every single day.

"As a result, the quality of the players drops, the entertainment value drops, and the players have to worry about their physical health. That is the core issue. It is absolutely essential to have a strong dialogue about this, striking a fair balance between commercial interests and the health of the players."

One last thing: honestly, what do you think your chances are of becoming the next FIFA president?

"If I went into this thinking I didn't have a chance, I wouldn't run. I am going in 100% committed. It’s like being a professional athlete: I played football, I won trophies. If I walk onto the pitch with the mindset that I’ve already lost, I shouldn't step onto the pitch at all."