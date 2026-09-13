Nations FC bow out of CAF Confederation Cup against FC Diarra

Nations FC in action during the Confederation Cup

Nations FC have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 with FC Diarra in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw the Ghanaian FA Cup champions lose 2-1 on aggregate after FC Diarra secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Bamako last weekend.

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Nations FC needed to overturn the one-goal deficit from the first leg but struggled to make their dominance count in the opening stages of the return fixture.

FC Diarra took the lead to put further pressure on the home side, forcing Nations FC to chase the game.

The Ghanaian side eventually found an equaliser, but they were unable to produce the additional goal required to turn the tie around.

Despite pushing forward in the closing stages, Nations FC could not find a winner as FC Diarra held on to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The result brings an end to Nations FC’s first appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Koforidua-based club earned their place in the competition after winning the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup, but their continental campaign ends at the preliminary stage.

Nations FC will now turn their attention to domestic competition as they prepare for the new Ghana Premier League season.