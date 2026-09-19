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Mohammed Salisu: Returning from long-term ACL injury an 'amazing feeling’

Mohammed Salisu back in Ligue 1 with Monaco.
Mohammed Salisu back in Ligue 1 with Monaco.AS Monaco

Mohammed Salisu has described his return to competitive football as an “amazing feeling” after the Ghana defender came off the bench for AS Monaco in their 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lens.

Salisu made his long-awaited comeback on Friday, ending an eight-month spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury in January.

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The 27-year-old was introduced in the 90th minute as Monaco held on for victory, marking his first competitive appearance since sustaining the serious knee injury.

“It’s been a long and hard time. I am happy to be back. I hope to get more minutes. It’s a big step for me,” Salisu said after the game.

The centre-back underwent surgery following the injury and spent several months working through his rehabilitation before returning to collective training with Monaco in August.

His appearance against Lens represents an important milestone in his recovery as he begins the process of rebuilding his match fitness and competing for a regular place in Monaco’s defence.

Salisu’s lengthy absence also ruled him out of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, while he was not included in Carlos Queiroz’s latest 24-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

The defender will now hope to build on his brief return and earn more minutes for Monaco as he continues his comeback from the ACL injury.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
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Ligue 1Mohammed SalisuMonacoGhana

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