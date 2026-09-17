Benzahra set to sign first professional deal with Monaco

Safouane Benzahra is set to sign his first professional contract with AS Monaco after impressing with the first team this season.

L’Equipe reported that the 18-year-old Morocco youth international is among several academy players expected to sign professional deals with the Ligue 1 club.

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Benzahra has featured in both of Monaco’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and also made a handful of Ligue 1 appearances.

Like Melvin Gomes, who is also expected to sign his first professional contract despite interest from Chelsea, Benzahra is set to be rewarded for his progress.

Nahek Haddani, 17, is also expected to sign his first professional deal, while Foot Mercato understands Franco-Tunisian attacking midfielder Najd Ajroud will put pen to paper on a three-year contract after impressing with Monaco’s U19s.