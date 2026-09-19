Mohammed Fuseini scores late to salvage Derby draw against Burnley

Mohammed Fuseini scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Derby County against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Fuseini came off the bench in the 66th minute, replacing Ryan Hedges, and made a decisive impact late in the game.

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With Derby trailing after Zeki Amdouni's first-half header, the Ghanaian forward found the breakthrough in the third minute of added time.

After a quick Derby counter-attack, Rhian Brewster played the ball into Fuseini, who drove into the right side of the penalty area before firing a right-footed shot across goal and into the bottom-left corner.

The goal was Fuseini's first for Derby since joining the Rams on a season-long loan from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old had joined John Eustace's side as an attacking option, having previously helped Union Saint-Gilloise win the Belgian Pro League and Belgian Cup.

Fuseini also came close to making an impact earlier, seeing a shot blocked in the 77th minute before setting up Joe Ward for an effort two minutes later.

Speaking after the match, Fuseini was pleased with his contribution but focused on the importance of helping Derby avoid defeat.

“It was a really nice goal to help the team draw. It was a good strike from me.”

The result ended Derby's run of three consecutive Championship defeats, although the Rams remain in the relegation zone after the draw.

Derby will now have a break from league action for the international window before returning to Championship football with a home fixture against Wrexham.