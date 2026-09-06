Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy has officially returned to English football with Burnley.

The now 39-year-old spent last season with Italian side Cremonese, but his seven goals and two assists in 29 Serie A games weren’t enough to save them from relegation.

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Vardy’s one-year contract expired earlier in the summer, and he has since returned to English football, signing until the end of 2026-27.

Speaking to the club’s website, Vardy said: “I’m really happy to now be here at Burnley FC.

"This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town.

"I can’t wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.”

Burnley have had a dismal start to the season, sitting rock bottom of the Championship table with two draws and three defeats from their opening five games.